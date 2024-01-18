EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna opens up about Animal Park, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to have ‘blast’

With her portrayal of Ranvijay Singh’s wife Geetanjali, Rashmika Mandanna succeeded in impressing the audience. As Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal continues to make profits after weeks of its release, the actress sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about the sequel to the film titled Animal Park.

Rashmika Mandanna gives an update on Animal Park

In her first-ever interview with Pinkvilla after Animal made big business at the box office, Rashmika Mandanna casually opened up about the second part of the action-drama movie. When asked if she had any discussions about the same with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, she said that currently he is working on his next project named Spirit before he gets into Animal Park.

Watch the full interview below:

However, she told us that he has shared some ideas that he has for Animal Park with her which seem mind-boggling. Talking about the Kabir Singh director, she said, “That man just functions differently. I don’t know how he thinks, or what he eats or what he does. But with Animal you saw, ‘Oh, this is what the audience like, this is what we like showing the audience, this is the story that we want to maintain’. Now, we have the whole universe. We can play around with whatever we want with Animal Park. So, it’s exciting. And the things that he told me is of course it’s too baby of a line. He’s like, ‘Man I am going to have a blast in Animal Park’ and he is that man who enjoys making films.”

Further on, the Mission Majnu actress added that Sandeep is not a man who is trying to convince or please anyone to do anything. "He's just like, 'This is the story I want to say' and he sticks by it. He doesn't change according to what people want him to change. So, I love that. I think that man should be protected and he has to be like that for the rest of his life," she concluded.

