Exclusive: Satish Kaushik to direct Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger

As Salman Khan said in the past, "he will continue to back the kids by launching them as long as he can." After launching actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Pranutan Bahl, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal on the silver screen, Salman has taken bodyguard Shera's son Tiger under his wings. In 2019, Salman Khan announced that he’ll launch his bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger next on the big screen. And it goes without saying that our beloved Bhai is at work.



A source close to Salman Khan told us that Salman Khan has requested Satish Kaushik to direct Shera's son's debut film. The script is ready, the narration has been done & now the hunt for an actress to star opposite Tiger is going on. Salman Khan has personally called two/three actresses for the same. None of them are locked yet. The film is expected to go on the floor in January 2023. Hence, finalizing the actress is a top priority for the makers of the film.



We tried reaching out to Satish Kaushik but he remained unavailable to comment.



Talking about launching several star kids, Salman told in his past interview with a tabloid, “Shera’s son Tiger is being groomed right now and he’s already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy.”



For all those who don't know, Tiger has earlier worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan.