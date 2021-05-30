  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Adarsh Gourav to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s next production

The film will be helmed by debutant director Arjun, and will most likely roll this year.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 30, 2021 05:31 pm
Zoya Akhtar's next production to feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Adarsh Gourav Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s next production
Zoya Akhtar’s last feature directorial outing Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi had received a lot of love, and was also selected as India’s official entry for Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. Pinkvilla now has a new update on Zoya’s upcoming production. We had earlier reported that the filmmaker is collaborating with Ananya Panday for her next. We have now learnt that besides the Liger actress, the film will also feature Siddhant and The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

“Zoya will be producing this film, while debutant filmmaker Arjun will direct the project. Not much is known about the movie’s genre as yet, but Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh have agreed to star in the film and the paperwork is currently under process. The makers plan to take the film on the floors this year itself, however it will also depend on the Covid situation,” informs a source close to the development. This will be Zoya and Siddhant’s second collaboration after Gully Boy. 

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Ananya are already working together in Shakun Batra’s next directorial, which also has Deepika Padukone in the lead. Adarsh had received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the Ramin Bahrani directed The White Tiger. Siddhant has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline, while Ananya will next be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Pinkvilla reached out to representatives of Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday, however we are yet to hear back from them.

