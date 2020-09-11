EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi heads to Goa today to shoot for Shakun’s film with Deepika Padukone & Ananya

As the unlock continues amid the ongoing pandemic, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Siddhant Chaturvedi is on his way to Goa today to start work on Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Amid the pandemic, everyone including Bollywood stars were staying indoors. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also was spending time at home. However, he has been on a roll ever since the actor made his debut on the silver screen. Post the success of Gully Boy, Siddhant signed multiple films with various big banner production houses and has a versatile line up under his belt. As the lockdown started easing, we have exclusively learnt that Siddhant resumed working and now is all set to start shooting for his next with and Ananya Panday.

A source close to the star spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that Siddhant will be heading to Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s relationship drama today. Shedding some light on the same, a source close to the actor shared exclusively with Pinkvilla, “Siddhant has been working even when we were on lockdown, he was doing only script reading sessions and preparing himself for when he could get back on the sets. He finished his prior commitments and will be traveling to Goa today to start shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film.” The actor was snapped later at Kalina airport while heading to Goa.

The actor had recently also announced a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot with and Ishaan Khatter in a grand way. On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled next where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film is produced by and is yet to get its title. It was recently reported that Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be heading to Goa to kick off the film’s shoot. Amid this, Deepika’s photos of her new look for the film went viral on social media recently.

