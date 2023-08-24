EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s Shershaah maker Shabbir Boxwala is 'elated' about National Award

Sidharth Malhotra gave one of the best performances of the year 2021 in the war drama Shershaah. The film was based on the life of late Army officer Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil War. It also starred Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, and Nikitin Dheer among others. Today the winners of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 were announced. Shershaah bagged a Special Jury Award. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, one of its producers Shabbir Boxwala talked about this massive win.

Shershaah producer talks about the National Award

Shabbir Boxwala said that he is very excited about the win as it is his "38th year in the industry." He said, "This is what every producer looks for and works towards. And sooner or later when you are honest with you work, you do get paid for your hard work." The producer then said that everyone in Shershaah's team put their heart and soul into the project. When asked about his plans for a party, Shabbir said that this win calls for a big party.

Shabbir has been in the industry for more than three decades. He started out as a producer in 1989 with Rajiv Rai's Tridev. Since then, he has produced projects like Mohra, Gupta, and Ishq Forever among others.

About Shershaah

Shershaah is directed by debutant Vishuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. The movie is produced by Shabbir, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi as well as Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. In the movie, Sidharth plays the dual role of Vikram Batra as well as his twin brother Vishal. It was initially planned to be released on July 3, 2020. But it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Shershaah finally premiered on August 12, 2021, on an OTT platform. Both the movie and Sidharth's performance were well-received. At the 67th Filmfare Awards, it received 19 nominations and seven wins. This includes Best Film, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Female Playback Singer.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's UNSEEN pic from latter's birthday vacation goes viral; fans react