EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone reveals daughter Nisha’s bond with twins Asher, Noah: She is a mini mama

Sunny Leone, is without a doubt, one of the most popular personalities in the Hindi film and television industry. It has been over a decade since Sunny debuted in showbiz, and ever since then, the actress has successfully managed to stay in the limelight. Apart from being professionals, Sunny, and her husband Daniel Weber have built a wonderful family together, and the couple is proud parents to their three adorable kids Nisha, Asher, and Noah. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sunny about Nisha’s bond with her twin brothers.

When asked if Nisha, as an older sister, is protective or controlling towards her brothers, Sunny replied, “It's definitely a mix of everything. She is a mini mama in the house when I'm not around. If I'm in the other room, the words that she chooses to say start sounding like either something I would say or Daniel says. Every time that she is with her brothers, she does take care of them, which is very nice. And she knows that she's the older sister and they do need a different type of help than she does, you know. So, it's important that she understands that she's she is the older sister. And when mommy and daddy are not home, we do expect her to take charge and make sure that everybody's behaving.”

Watch Sunny Leone’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

For the unversed, Sunny and Daniel became first-time parents in 2017 when they adopted their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. A few months later in 2018, they welcomed their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy.

