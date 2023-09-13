EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor team up for Siddharth Anand’s Rambo; Shooting details inside

Siddharth Anand's Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Rambo has been in development for the last six years. The grand-scale action drama was officially announced in 2017 with Tiger Shroff as the lead, but has since been delayed for varied reasons. The long-in-the-making Rambo remake, however, finally seems to be happening, and we have exclusive details to share that will certainly pique your anticipation for the movie.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to feature opposite Tiger Shroff in the Rambo adaptation. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this Rohit Dhawan-directed action drama, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Tiger. "Tiger and Janhvi are finally working together after several attempts in the past. Janhvi’s character details in Rambo are being kept under wraps at the moment, but she plays a pivotal role crucial to the storyline. Both actors have known each other for years and are excited to finally collaborate professionally," a source close to the project told us. Tiger and Janhvi were earlier supposed to come together for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and then in Jagan Shakti’s next untitled action thriller, but it didn’t work out owing to conflicting schedules.

The Rambo remake is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in January 2024. It will be majorly filmed across Europe on a never-seen-before scale. Producer Siddharth Anand and director Rohit Dhawan aim to build a character that represents a true-blue action hero in India. To achieve this and do justice to the original, Tiger will undergo rigorous training under the guidance of international experts. He will also be trained in weaponry and guerrilla warfare to prepare for his role as the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land.

"Siddharth Anand, Rohit Dhawan and their team have passionately been working on this project and have crafted a beautiful adaptation of Rambo in an Indian context. They are infusing their unique vision while presenting Tiger in a way that captures Sylvester Stallone's essence and persona, while also differentiating his character from John J. Rambo. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Indian Rambo delivers a visual spectacle with international-level action," the source further said, adding that the makers are targeting to release this film in cinemas sometime in 2025.

Tiger and Janhvi will commence shooting for this Siddharth Anand production after finishing their current commitments. The Baaghi star has finished shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath Part 1 and will soon resume filming for Jagan Shakti’s action thriller alongside Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi has also wrapped up Dharma Productions’ Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Junglee Pictures’ espionage thriller, Ulajh, while Jr. NTR’s Devara remains pending in her calendar.

Advertisement

We reached out to Janhvi Kapoor for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yash 19 locked with Geethu Mohandas; Filming begins from December 2023