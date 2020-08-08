EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to team up for Raj Mehta’s next rom com?

As per sources, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be teaming up for a Raj Mehta directorial next. Read more.

It was just earlier on Friday that and Kiara Advani were spotted outside 's old office in the afternoon hours. The two were earlier signed on to be a part of Mr Lele, which also was to star Bhumi Pednekar, as per several reports. The said film was supposed to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, it couldn't happen because of her dates clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that both of them will be seen in Good Newzz director's next rom com. The film will be in the masala space but nothing more about it is known so far.

We tried reaching the production house for a comment and are yet to hear from them. Meanwhile, Varun and Kiara shared screen space in Kalank for a song. The two have been good friends and it will be interesting to see this combination on the big screen. Kiara had a huge success with Kabir Singh last year and was critically acclaimed for her Netflix film Guilty, while Varun was last seen in Street Dancer which did not perform as per expectations. Apart from Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking of Raj Mehta, he delivered a huge festive hit in his debut directorial Good Newzz which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, , Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie was received very well and had released around Christmas 2019.

