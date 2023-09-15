EXCLUSIVE: Varun Sharma's surprise message leaves Ali Fazal overwhelmed; says, 'You're an inspiration to...'

Ali Fazal is one of the finest actors in the industry. He made his screen debut with a small role in the English language film The Other End of the Line before featuring in the American television miniseries Bollywood Hero. Recently, Fazal graced Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and had an open conversion. The actor spoke about his growing up years, how he bagged Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots while talking about the tough days he spent in Mumbai. He even opened up about his marriage with Richa Chadha, about balancing his Hollywood and Bollywood career, pay disparity for women, etc. Before starting the conversation, we surprised him with a heartwarming message from one of his close friends and actor-comedian Varun Sharma that left him overwhelmed.

Varun Sharma's surprise message leaves Ali Fazal overwhelmed

Before diving into a heart-to-heart conversation with Ali Fazal, we surprised him with Varun Sharma's message. The actors worked in the Fukrey (2013), and Fukrey Return (2017). However, Ali was not a part of Fukrey 3 (2023).

Speaking about the surprise message, Varun said, "Mere bhai Ali. It feels so good for the amazing friendship you've had more than a decade now we've literally like grown together, ventured out together, I got a chance to do my first film with you. So much we've explored, so much we've learned and keep doing the amazing work mere bhai (my brother) keep being the amazing human that you are always. You spread so much of joy, so much of happiness and so much of love everywhere wherever you go and right from being on madness doing the crazy stuff on set to making our own short films to having the most amazing meals thanks to Pulkit and his vans and everywhere outside I think it just feels so great and while recording this right now it just feels you know it's been so many years but it doesn't feel that it's been so many years. It just feels like yesterday man like 2011, 2012 it just feels like yesterday when we first met, sat down to read together right from filming to the second venture."

He further added, "Love you, keep doing the amazing work and you're an inspiration to a lot of people to for making such an amazing mark here and in Hollywood and keep doign the great work and all the love to you and all the love to Richa (Chadha) and just be the way you are always. The fukras love you and we're there for you every day at every step of life. Love you brother and have a gret session today. It's going to be amazing. Kill it man have a great time and please tell us the story about Shalu because I'm sure he's (the host of the show) gonna ask you about it and see you super soon."

