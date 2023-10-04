EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Thank You For Coming's Bhumi Pednekar on women being 'alien' to concept of deriving pleasure

Thank You For Coming is one of the highly anticipated comedy movies of 2023. It features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film. The film is helmed by the senior actor's younger son-in-law, Karan Boolani. Along with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the cast of the film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and others in the supporting roles. Ahead of its release, the girls' gang sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up on various topics regarding the film and one such was on how women were 'alien' to the concept of deriving pleasure.

Thank You For Coming's Bhumi Pednekar on women being 'alien' to the concept of deriving pleasure

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and others were asked how smaller cities are still 'alienated' from the term 'orgasm.' When they asked whether the society was ready to have a chat on this topic, Pednekar said, "Baat karna toh dur ki baat hai (it's not even close to having a discussion on this) I don't think a lot of people have experienced it kyunki unko pata hi nahi (because they even know about it). I've Again, this is a conversation I've had with some of my family members like some of my aunts, my mom and then I look our generation did not know that we are supposed to derive pleasure out of a sexual relationship. We thought it was our duty and that's why we did not enjoy it Hume kabhi pata hi nahi tha ki isse maza lena hota hai yeh ek important physiological need bhi hai (we did not know that we are supposed to derive pleasure from it and it is also an important physiological need)."

She also added, "This is also important for your mental health, for your sanity, and for so many things. You know unko yeh idea hi nahi tha toh kaise hum baat karenge (they did not have any idea of it so there was no point in starting a discussion). And wo generation to generation aata gaya hai (it's been continuing from generation to generation) and so many young girls don't know that an orgasm is something that they would feel and many of my friends also."

Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023. It discusses the sex lives of women who sometimes struggle to achieve orgasm. According to the trailer, Bhumi's character is celebrating her 30th birthday but realizes that despite being in a relationship, she hasn't had an orgasm.

