EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal says he would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, opens up on life after marriage
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December last year in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends.
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their upcoming film - the Shashank Khaitan directed Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky and Kiara play choreographers in the movie. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the team who from the film industry would they like to choreograph for, here’s what they had to say. “I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, woh theek thaak dance karti hai. Talented hai ladki, better kar sakti hai,” laughs Vicky, further adding, “Bas aaj khana nahin milega”.
Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. Has life changed after marriage? “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice,” shares Vicky Kaushal. To that his co-star Bhumi Pednekar adds, “Sukoon is so important.”
Kiara and Bhumi on who would they like to choreograph
Going back to the choreography question, Kiara says, “I will choreograph Bhumi because she is waiting to dance, and we have lovely songs. So I want to teach her all the hook steps of this.” Bhumi states that she would like to choreograph Karan Johar, to which Kiara Advani states, “He will reteach you the steps.”
Govinda Naam Mera is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also features social media star Viraj Ghelani.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah, Tillotama Shome led Lust Stories 2 to release around THIS special day