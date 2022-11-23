EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal says he would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, opens up on life after marriage

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their upcoming film - the Shashank Khaitan directed Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky and Kiara play choreographers in the movie. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the team who from the film industry would they like to choreograph for, here’s what they had to say. “I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, woh theek thaak dance karti hai. Talented hai ladki, better kar sakti hai,” laughs Vicky, further adding, “Bas aaj khana nahin milega”.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. Has life changed after marriage? “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice,” shares Vicky Kaushal. To that his co-star Bhumi Pednekar adds, “Sukoon is so important.”