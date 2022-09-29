Madhuri Dixit is the best student a teacher can ask for: Boom Padi’s choreographer Kruti; EXCLUSIVE
Kruti Mahesh, the choreographer of Boom Padi featuring Madhuri Dixit exclusively spoke about choreographing the actress.
Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch her on the silver screen. Well, the actress will soon be seen in the family entertainer Maja Ma. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and it also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. Madhuri and dancing go hand in hand and this film features a song wherein we can see the actress doing full-fledged Garba. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is the first time we would see her performing Garba on-screen and indeed it is an absolute delight to watch her. Pinkvilla got in touch with the choreographer of Boom Padi, Kruti Mahesh who opened up about being Madhuri’s teacher for the song.
When asked if she was nervous or intimidated to choreograph Madhuri Dixit, Kruti Mahesh said, “No, actually MD mam is the best student a teacher can ask for. Even at her experience and the age that she is at…She is a legend on so many levels but what makes her a true legend is, she is still a student at heart and I think that is an absolute cherishable quality about an artist because when she is in front of you, she is giving you her all. And she doesn’t, in any case, try and intimidate you by anything.”
Kruti Mahesh further added, “Yes, it is a very scary feeling to say something to her but she made me very comfortable with her. I have worked with her previously also. So I love her and she knows that and she’s absolutely a darling to play around with. She has taught me so many things on the set. She will always be there, she will always keep observing and learning. I think that is such a beautiful experience that I have had with mam. So it is not intimidating but it is very very surreal on many levels.”
Maja Ma is releasing on October 6. It is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and will be directed by Anand Tiwari. Maja Ma is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and colourful wedding with a story that will tug at your heartstrings.
