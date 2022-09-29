Madhuri Dixit is the best student a teacher can ask for: Boom Padi’s choreographer Kruti; EXCLUSIVE

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch her on the silver screen. Well, the actress will soon be seen in the family entertainer Maja Ma. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and it also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. Madhuri and dancing go hand in hand and this film features a song wherein we can see the actress doing full-fledged Garba. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is the first time we would see her performing Garba on-screen and indeed it is an absolute delight to watch her. Pinkvilla got in touch with the choreographer of Boom Padi, Kruti Mahesh who opened up about being Madhuri’s teacher for the song.

When asked if she was nervous or intimidated to choreograph Madhuri Dixit, Kruti Mahesh said, “No, actually MD mam is the best student a teacher can ask for. Even at her experience and the age that she is at…She is a legend on so many levels but what makes her a true legend is, she is still a student at heart and I think that is an absolute cherishable quality about an artist because when she is in front of you, she is giving you her all. And she doesn’t, in any case, try and intimidate you by anything.”