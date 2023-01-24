Pathaan EXCLUSIVE: 51 years post Seeta Aur Geeta, iconic Gaiety Galaxy makes THIS exception for Shah Rukh Khan
Director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan releases tomorrow, and there is already a lot of buzz around this Siddharth Anand directorial. King Khan’s fans have contributed to an impressive advance booking numbers, and Executive Director of G7 Multiplex and Marathi Mandir cinema - Manoj Desai, on request of SRK’s fans has also made an exception for this Yash Raj Films production. They always begin their shows around 12 noon, but after 51 years they have made an exception, and have scheduled two morning shows only for tomorrow for Pathaan.
“All the regular three shows will showcase Pathaan tomorrow. However, in Gaiety and Galaxy screens there will be two extra shows, which we have never given in the last 51 years of us being in operations. But when Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs requested us, we have now scheduled one 9 am show in Gaiety, and a 9: 30 am show in Galaxy. This is only for tomorrow, and both are already housefull. In fact, the advance booking for the other shows are also amazing,” informs Manoj Desai.
He further adds, “Usually I never give morning shows to anyone. In 1972, we had done it for Seeta Aur Geeta, and now we are doing it for Pathaan after so many years. Our shows usually begin at 12: 30 pm in Gaiety, and at 12 noon in Galaxy. But Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs requested for the morning shows on January 25th promising that they will make them housefull, and they have stayed on their word. I am really praying that Bollywood gets back on track with Pathaan, and all the films to follow after that also do really well at the box-office.”
Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the love showered on his upcoming film. “A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home,” the superstar actor wrote on Twitter.
Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s most loved film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is still playing at Maratha Mandir after so many years.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls Ajay Devgn a ‘pillar of support’ as latter wishes Pathaan to be a ‘super duper hit’
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more