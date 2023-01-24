Pathaan EXCLUSIVE: 51 years post Seeta Aur Geeta, iconic Gaiety Galaxy makes THIS exception for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan releases tomorrow, and there is already a lot of buzz around this Siddharth Anand directorial. King Khan’s fans have contributed to an impressive advance booking numbers, and Executive Director of G7 Multiplex and Marathi Mandir cinema - Manoj Desai, on request of SRK’s fans has also made an exception for this Yash Raj Films production. They always begin their shows around 12 noon, but after 51 years they have made an exception, and have scheduled two morning shows only for tomorrow for Pathaan.

“All the regular three shows will showcase Pathaan tomorrow. However, in Gaiety and Galaxy screens there will be two extra shows, which we have never given in the last 51 years of us being in operations. But when Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs requested us, we have now scheduled one 9 am show in Gaiety, and a 9: 30 am show in Galaxy. This is only for tomorrow, and both are already housefull. In fact, the advance booking for the other shows are also amazing,” informs Manoj Desai.