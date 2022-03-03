Woman Up S3 Exclusive: Neha Dhupia REVEALS why she added both hers & Angad's surnames to her kids' names

Pinkvilla is always at the forefront in embracing all aspects of womanhood. And, in honour of International Women's Day 2022, we're back with the third season of Woman Up, our unique annual section in which we delve deeper into the worlds of women artists, their choices, their vulnerabilities, and, of course, their brilliance. This year, we had the chance to have a wonderful chat with the gorgeous and exceptionally talented Neha Dhupia. The actress shared numerous things about her life as she became candid in the interview.

In the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when we asked Neha how the thought of adding both hers and Angad’s surname to their children’s last names, Neha revealed that it is 50-50 as children are clean and clear components of their parents and thus, it should be the same with their names. She added that she didn’t want to enforce her opinion on anyone else. “We wanted to do it for our kids.” He revealed that Angad had said he was no one to take it away from their kids and when Neha told him that she wanted her surname added to her kids’ names, that was it. “There were no questions asked,” she said.

She recalled the time when he filled the birth certificate both the times and he ‘just did it’. “Cause if you have too force things like this, if it doesn’t come naturally, then there is no respect for it,” she emphasized. She concluded this topic by saying that it came naturally to both of them.

