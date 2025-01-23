6 Best Horror Movies On Hulu You Need To Add To Your Watch List; From American Psycho To The First Omen

Horror is one of the best yet often underrated genres of cinema. While streaming platforms offer a vast collection of scary movies, Hulu stands out by bringing audiences a handpicked selection of critically acclaimed films, including American Psycho, The Omen, and The Invitation, among many others.

America Psycho

One of the most controversial yet iconic movies, American Psycho, tops the list in the horror genre. The movie is adapted from the novel by Bret Easton Ellis. It is directed by Mary Harron, with Christian Bale portraying Patrick Bateman, a character who skillfully conceals his psychotic tendencies.

As for the cast, Bale is joined by Jared Leto and Willem Dafoe. Over the years, the Dark Knight star's role in American Psycho has been widely praised and frequently mimicked.

The First Omen

The First Omen completely belongs to Nell Tiger Free. This 2024 movie serves as a prequel to the 1976 classic The Omen. Defying the common notion that sequels or prequels often fall short, this recently released film has become one of the most critically acclaimed pieces of the year. Tiger Free portrays a servant who devises a plan to bring the Antichrist to life.

In addition to Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen also stars Maria Caballero and Ralph Ineson.

The Invitation

Directed by Jessica Thompson, The Invitation is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. The film tells the story of Dracula from the perspective of a victim bride. From the eerie poster to the film's release, the creators ensured the horror element remained intact throughout.

The plot revolves around Evie, who, while searching for her long-lost relatives, uncovers dark family secrets and encounters supernatural forces.

Little Monsters

Lupita Nyong’o shines in this horror-comedy film, portraying the role of Miss Caroline, a fearless teacher who takes on a wave of zombies to protect her students.

Joining Nyong’o in the cast are Alexander England, Josh Gad, Nadia Townsend, and Kat Stewart. Directed by Abe Forsythe, this entertaining cinematic piece is available to stream on Hulu.

Insidious

One of the highest-grossing horror films in the industry, Insidious, is available to stream on Hulu. Directed by James Wan, known for his work on the popular Conjuring franchise, the movie has become a cornerstone of modern horror.

The film follows the story of parents desperately trying to save their son from sinister supernatural forces. Starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, Insidious captivated audiences worldwide. The franchise’s third installment, released in 2023, continues its legacy, while the first two box office hits are also available to watch on the streaming platform.

Smile

Sosie Bacon is creeped out by a smile, and so will the audience. The movie went on to become a big commercial success, earning nearly $200 million at the box office worldwide.

Smile tells the story of a therapist who battles supernatural forces tormenting her. The character of Rose must confront her past to free herself from the terrifying reality.

