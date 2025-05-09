ASAP Rocky Flaunts Diamond-Covered Ring That Looks Exactly Like Rihanna: 'Shorty Got the Little Fatty'
A$AP Rocky always finds unique ways to honor his ladylove Rihanna. The rapper has a customised diamond-covered ring that looks just like the singer.
A$AP Rocky has a massive jewelry collection, but one piece is closest to his heart. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the rapper flaunted his custom gold, diamond-encrusted ring featuring a giant statue of his longtime partner Rihanna.
Celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben, who designed the ring, also gave a glimpse of the jewelry on his Instagram account. The extravagant ring had two bands to hold up the massive statue.
Chains, resembling braids, added to the beauty of the ring. The outfit on the statue was encrusted with five carats of round brilliant-cut white diamonds. The piece was made of 130 grams of 18-karat gold.
In a behind-the-scenes Met Gala 2025 video for Vogue, Rocky showed off the ring and said, “You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too. You see that forehead? You know who it is.” He then turned the camera on himself and gave a closer look at the jewelry.
During the Met appearance, the couple announced that they are having their third kid together. RiRi flaunted her baby bump in a Marc Jacobs skirt-suit paired with a stunning cropped tuxedo jacket and below-the-bump pinstriped skirt. To complete the look, she opted for pointy-toe Oxfords, a polka-dot tie, and a wide-brimmed black hat
Meanwhile, Rocky wore a custom design from his AWGE creative agency, featuring a suit, vest, tie, and custom Marmot rain jacket, plus a blinged-out umbrella in the shape of a revolver, referencing his gun trial. However, he didn't wear his Rihanna ring for the carpet walk.
The two share sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. And, according to reports, their third kid will also have a name starting with the letter "R."
ALSO READ: The Conjuring: Last Rites: Smurl Family’s True Story That Inspired Michael Chaves' Horror Film