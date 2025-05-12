Ashley Judd Reveals She Was 'Invalidated' by Mom Naomi Judd After Sharing Horrific R*pe Experience at 14

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment and r*pe.

Ashley Judd candidly spoke about her mother Naomi Judd's shocking reaction when she revealed she was r*ped multiple times as a teenager during her modeling days in Tokyo, Japan.

During an appearance on Lifetime's docuseries, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, the actress shared that she was assaulted and r*aped several times as an "unescorted minor" living by herself miles away from her home.

Ashley revealed that she was asked to take off her clothes by the people working at a modeling agency and walk around naked. "I was 14 years old — it was a summer of commercial s*xual exploitation,' she recalled.

She further revealed that the head of the agency molested her for the entire summer, and another man r*ped her twice. She also recalled getting assaulted by another model. "They just consumed my body," she said.

When she returned to her family home in Tennessee, she wrote about the assaults in her diary, and her mother Naomi, who died by suicide in 2022, got hold of it.

Ashley revealed that Naomi confronted her about the assaults after reading her journal entries, and her accusatory tone made her "invalidated and denied" her trauma and reality.

Ashley stressed that she was a little girl and she was not a participant in the assaults, but a victim.

"Mom and I had a lot of these conversations later in life, and her understanding of s*xual assault and r*pe was not the perspective to which she grew and evolved — but she didn't have that information and perspective. So, her reaction was to sneer at me. I was shut down," Ashley said.

However, Ashley praised her mother for backing her during her public fight with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. In 2018, she was among the first to publicly come forward with allegations against Weinstein, which helped to launch the #MeToo movement.

When she decided to contribute as a source in The New York Times' 2017 exposé against Weinstein, Ashley's mom told her to "go get him." She revealed that her mom was not fond of Harvey, and she called him a "pig."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

