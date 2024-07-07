James Cameron Pays Tribute To Titanic Producer Jon Landau As He Passes Away At 63: 'His Legacy Is Not Just Films...'

James Cameron paid a heartfelt tribute to Jon Landau, the producer of Titanic and the Avatar films, who sadly passed away at age 63 on Friday, July 5, after battling with cancer.

Cameron is among those in the film industry mourning the death of the Oscar-winning producer Landau, known for his remarkable collaborations on many highly acclaimed and highest-grossing film projects. The director expressed that Landau inspired everyone to do their best, noting that he has lost a "dear friend" and his closest work collaborator of "31 years."

Jon Landau was one of the most respected film producers in Hollywood, who won multiple awards for his work collaborations on several award-winning projects. Landau died at age 63, leaving a rich legacy that his colleagues and fans will remember fondly. The late producer served as the executive vice president of feature film production at 20th Century Fox when he was just 29 years old, per Variety.

Director James Cameron, who collaborated with the late film producer on some of his major film projects, including Titanic and the Avatar film series, is mourning the death of his creative partner as he remembers Landau's remarkable contribution to the industry.

In his statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader," adding, "His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades."

He further mentioned, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique."

The 69-year-old director said that late producer Jon Landau made "great" films not by being powerful but by spreading the "warmth and joy" of making cinema.

Cameron mentioned that the Avatar: The Way of Water producer inspired everyone to do their best, noting that he "have lost a dear friend and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana pens emotional tribute to late producer Jon Landau

Zoe Saldana, who played the role of Neytiri in the epic sci-fi film Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water took to Instagram and penned an emotional tribute to Landau, remembering his legacy.

She wrote, "Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard. You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now."

Saldana further mentioned that his "wisdom" and support helped shape so many in ways, "we will always be grateful for," noting that the memories they shared will forever hold a "special" place in her heart. His legacy will continue to "inspire and guide" them in their journey.

Jon Landau was a proud father to his two children, Jamie and Jodie, whom he shared with his wife, Julie Landau.