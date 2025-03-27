Ben Affleck Was 'So Over' Being Called Grumpy While Jennifer Lopez Was Named 'Victim' in High-Profile Divorce; Source

Ben Affleck has long preferred to keep his personal life private, but he recently spoke about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. In a candid interview with British GQ, the actor called their split ‘embarrassing’ and admitted that their different approaches to fame contributed to the breakup.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers,” he said. “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Affleck said there was no major scandal behind the breakup, stressing that it was simply a story of two people trying to navigate their lives and relationships. He acknowledged that talking about the divorce felt vulnerable and embarrassing. Despite their differences, he stated that he had nothing but respect for Jennifer Lopez.

A source told DailyMail that Ben Affleck decided to break his silence because he was frustrated with the public perception of their split. “He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim,” the insider revealed.

They added that Affleck hopes speaking out will stop the constant questions and allow him to focus on his career and family. Initially, Affleck had no plans to comment on the divorce, but he reportedly changed his mind after Lopez discussed the breakup in Interview Magazine last October.

At the time, she described it as the hardest period of her life, saying her whole world had fallen apart. This, according to the source, influenced Affleck’s decision to clarify his side of the story.

Affleck and Lopez worked together on the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, with Affleck serving as a co-producer and Lopez in a starring role. The film was recently secured for a theatrical release in the fall, and Affleck reportedly hopes that their personal drama will not affect its success.

A source mentioned that he wants the project to stand on its own and avoid being overshadowed by their past relationship issues, as had happened with Unstoppable.