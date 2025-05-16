Rihanna Finally Drops New Music, But It’s Not What You Expect; Check Out Her Song Friend Of Mine Release
Rihanna’s music drought ends with her new song, Friend of Mine — but there’s a catch.
Rihanna has made her musical comeback with a new single, Friend of Mine, dropped on Friday, May 16. The energetic track is included in the soundtrack of the new Smurfs animated movie, where the pop icon also lends her voice to the character Smurfette.
Friend of Mine boasts the vibrant Afrobeats-infused production, which mixes percussive drums with singing synths to produce an upbeat, dance-friendly sound. A teaser for the track premiered at the beginning of the week in a trailer for the film, where Smurfette can be spotted dancing and singing within the vivid Smurf Village.
RiRi's Friend of Mine will join tracks by other big names for the movie, which includes DJ Khaled, Cardi B, DESI TRILL, and Tyla. In the movie, the Smurfs join forces to rescue Papa Smurf, who is kidnapped by a wicked wizard.
Her participation in the movie was announced in 2023 while she was pregnant with her second child. She indicated that the project offered her the experience of working while pregnant in a stress-free, behind-the-scenes capacity that she hoped to impress her children with someday.
At CinemaCon 2023, the singer, whose last album, Anti, arrived in 2016, told the crowd, "I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester. I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day."
Friend of Mine marks the Fenty Beauty mogul's latest release since 2022’s Lift Me Up for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Recently, Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky when she showed off her baby bump during the Met Gala 2025. The couple shares two children already, RZA and Riot Rose.
