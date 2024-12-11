Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Catharina Greene Pull the Trigger on Chad DiMera?

On the next Days of Our Lives, tensions rise as Catharina Greene faces a life-or-death decision, putting her daughter Cat and Chad DiMera in grave danger. Meanwhile, drama brews across Salem, where secrets unravel, alliances form, and relationships are tested.

Cat Greene is blindsided when her mother, Catharina, arrives at the backroom of Clyde Weston’s club armed and ready for action. Clyde may have warned Catharina that her survival—and her daughter’s—depends on pulling the trigger on Chad. As the situation escalates, Cat frantically intervenes, desperately trying to prevent her mother from making a fatal mistake.

Meanwhile, Chad grows suspicious of JJ Deveraux and Gabi Hernandez's delayed updates and heads to the apartment they’ve been investigating. There, Clyde confronts JJ and Gabi at gunpoint as they search for clues about Catharina and Abigail DiMera’s remains. Chad arrives just in time to neutralize Clyde with a blow to the head, allowing the group to pressure him for answers.

Before Clyde can spill the truth, chaos erupts as Catharina appears armed once more, only to face potential injury in the melee. Chad later steps in to console a shaken Cat, hinting at more turmoil ahead.

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo Stark stumbles upon an awkward encounter between Javi Hernandez and his date, Kerry. Turning to Marlena Evans for guidance, Leo seeks clarity amidst his romantic troubles. Meanwhile, Brady Black’s growing connection with Ava Vitali prompts concerns from Belle Black, who predicts more heartbreak in Brady’s future.

As danger looms and relationships face the ultimate test, Days of Our Lives promises high-stakes drama this week. Will Catharina’s reunion with Cat and Chad end in tragedy? Can Gabi, JJ, and Chad uncover the truth about Abigail? Stay tuned as Salem’s secrets unravel and new challenges emerge for its residents.

