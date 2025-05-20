Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Wedding: Inside Singer’s Luxe Vegas Bachelorette; All We Know

Demi Lovato enjoyed a luxurious getaway in Las Vegas over the weekend as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Jordan Lutes, also known as Jutes. According to TMZ, the singer was in town with close friends and spent time at the Electric Daisy Festival. While it's not confirmed if this was officially her bachelorette party, Lovato was spotted in a white dress, which many believe hints at a pre-wedding celebration.

The couple is set to tie the knot on Memorial Day weekend, which runs from May 24 to May 26, 2025. TMZ previously reported that the wedding will take place over the long weekend, although the exact location remains unknown.

Sources told TMZ that Demi Lovato and her group stayed at the Crockfords Las Vegas, part of Resorts World, in a luxurious four-bedroom presidential suite. The suite reportedly costs between USD 25,000 and USD 30,000 per night. The group also enjoyed several amenities on the property, including the Athena infinity pool and dinners at popular restaurants like FUHU and Wally’s.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got engaged in December 2023. Lutes worked with Teresa Panico of Material Good to design a custom pear-shaped diamond ring. After the proposal, Lovato shared on Instagram, "I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."

She added, "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby!" The couple also got matching tattoos of the song title 4 Ever 4 Me, which Lovato wrote about him.

Demi has recently opened up about her happiness and personal growth. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The happiest I've ever been, loving cooking and rebuilding my relationship with food, surrounded by loved ones."

She also shared milestones, including acting in a movie premiering at Tribeca, working on new music, and having three songs in the billions club. Lovato and Jutes have worked on several songs together, including Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels.

