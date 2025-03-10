Did Chloë Grace Moretz Confirm Engagement to Long-Term Girlfriend Kate Harrison Amid Speculations? Find Out

Chloë Grace Moretz has possibly confirmed her engagement! On Sunday, March 9, the Carrie actress attended the Paris Fashion Week. She was dressed in an all-black pants-and-blazer ensemble and accessorized with a patterned shirt and cross body bag.

But the thing that caught the most attention was her diamond ring on that finger amid engagement speculations. Moretz sparked engagement rumors after posting a 2024 recap Instagram post on New Year's Day.

The carousel of snaps featured her long-term girlfriend, Kate Harrison, wearing the same ring as her at a place that seemed like a beach. The scenic setting and their sparkly diamond rings made people assume that one of them had popped the question.

"Happiest New Year. So thankful for what this year has brought," she captioned the post at the time. The couple have been romantically linked since December 2018, after they were spotted cozying up at a Malibu restaurant.

Since then, they have made their relationship Instagram official and are often featured on each other's social media handles. The Equalizer actress posted a heartfelt birthday wish on March 8 for her rumored fiance with a carousel of pictures. "Happiest of birthdays, my love," she wrote in the caption.

Harrison commented under the post, writing, "Aw!!! Love you, my girl," with a red heart emoji. Moretz came out as gay in November 2024 through a lengthy post on her Instagram. She posted a picture of her election badge and announced in the caption that her vote went to Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"There is so much on the line this election," the actress wrote at the time. "Believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman," she added.