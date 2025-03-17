Kanye West Claims 'The Man Makes The Final Decision' After Releasing Song With Daughter North Despite Kim Kardashian’s Protests

Kim Kardashian is the latest target of Kanye West’s misogynistic remarks! The former flames have been feuding since the rapper released a song featuring their daughter North. On Saturday, March 15, he dropped the track titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on X despite the reality star’s protests.

“THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION,” he wrote. In a separate and since-deleted X (Twitter) post, he shared screenshots of his last heated text exchange with Kardashian and captioned it, “ALL KINGS LOVE WAR.”

Reportedly, The Karshadian star sought legal action to block the release of the song which also featured disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs. She felt “uncomfortable” about her daughter’s name being associated with the music mogul amid his ongoing legal battle.

She sent a cease and desist to her ex-husband and allegedly arranged an emergency mediation with a judge. Although he didn’t attend the mediation, Ye allegedly assured Kardashian that he wouldn’t release the track.

The Yeezy founder released the song nonetheless, declaring “war” with his ex-wife. In the text exchange between the former flames, he asked the SKIMS founder to “amend” her trademark for their daughter’s name and allow him to drop the song without legal consequences.

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian replied. She claimed that one of them had to trademark her name till she was old enough and mentioned the legal document she sent to have North removed from the Diddy song to “protect” her.

However, the rapper wasn’t convinced by her reasoning and threatened her to amend the trademark or he would go to war. He alleged that neither of them would be able to recover from the fallout and sensationally declared that she might have to “kill” him to end the war.