Do Kim and Khloe Kardashian Dislike Late Father Robert’s Wife Ellen Pierson? Sisters Hint at Tension

The Kardashian sisters may have beef with their father's third wife, Ellen Pierson. On the season 6 finale episode of their reality show, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian talked about their dreams about their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Describing her dream, the SKIMS founder revealed that she saw Robert, alive and well, living in Los Angeles with his third wife, Ellen Pierson, whom he married before his death. Hearing Ellen's name prompted a quick and aversive reaction from Khloé.

"Ew," she said. They didn't dwell on the subject for too long, as the Good American founder started sharing her dreams about her dad, which happens "all the time." In a confessional, Kim recollected her dream and mentioned Ellen.

When someone from the crew asked if she meant former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, she laughed and said she meant his wife. "That would've been the dream," she said, seemingly hinting at bad blood between the family and Robert's wife at the time of his death.

In 2013, Pierson sued the Kardashians for defamation, according to TMZ. As per the outlet, the lawsuit involved Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest.

She alleged that the family tried to involve her in some shady business for their E! Reality series – a pretty vague claim for a lawsuit. She allegedly called 'momager' Kris a "manipulative and devious" mother and ex-wife who exploited her children for money.

At the time, Khloé retaliated, saying that her father was not mentally sound due to his prolonged battle with cancer and alleged that Pierson married him during a "compromised" moment. In 2014, the lawsuit was dismissed, as per PEOPLE.

Robert Sr. was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991 and tied the knot to Pierson in 2003. He was also briefly married to Jan Ashley between 1998 and 1999.