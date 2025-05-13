Doja Cat Opens Up About Visible Breast Implant Complication During Red Carpet Appearance: 'Don’t Clock My...'

Doja Cat took to social media to address what appeared to be a breast implant complication after performing at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango event in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, May 10.

The Grammy-winning artist, born Amala Dlamini, headlined the music festival and delivered energetic performances of her hit songs, including Tia Tamera, Need To Know, Say So, Get Into It (Yuh), and Lose My Mind. She also surprised fans with the live debut of Crack, a new track she had released for download for only 24 hours on May 5.

Wearing an aquamarine dress on the red carpet, Doja appeared upbeat and confident. However, after the show, she addressed an apparent cosmetic complication with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Don't clock my contracted implant it's all I ask."

Meanwhile, her fans trolled her online by posting mean comments. One wrote, "It was noticeable you're botched." Another commented, "Lumpy implants." A third said, "If your breast implants are messed up, why would you wear a dress that highlights that."

Doja Cat appeared to be referencing a condition known as capsular contracture. It is a potential risk associated with breast implants. The complication occurs when scar tissue around the implant hardens and contracts.

Doja previously opened up about undergoing cosmetic surgery in 2023. She revealed she had breast augmentation and liposuction.

On the work front, the rapper recently opened up about embracing the '70s and '80s vibe in her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie, on Los Angeles' 102.7 KIIS FM. She said, "I'm really punching my foot through the wall into that situation. I want to really fully encapsulate that time and still give it some modern twists here and there."

