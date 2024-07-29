Elliot Page Highlights Need for Awareness of Anti-LGBTQ+ Rights

Oscar-nominated actor recently appeared in a chat show to talk about his character in the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming movie, Close to You. While in the conversation, Elliot shared how people have little to no knowledge about trans and LGBTQ+ politics and rights, and how they can educate themselves regarding anti-LGBTQ+ clauses.

Elliot Page portrays one of the seven of The Umbrella Academy crew who goes through a gender transformation phase (in reel and real life). Elliot comes out as trans in 2020. The Netflix hit series is based on a novel written by Gerard Way. It revolves around supernatural and superhero stuff but also shows friendship, love, and family along with groundbreaking concepts along the lines of LGBTQ+.

On the other hand, Page plays a trans man Sam in Close to You, which is his first big screen presence since 2017. The storyline revolves around Sam who returns home after 5 years only to find attached to his old flame.

Elliot Page’s opinion on anti-trans sentiment

Elliot appeared on The View recently where the host Ana Navarro asked him about his opinion regarding the presidential election cycle and the anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ bills, banning gender-affirming healthcare, and more. The actor shared how sad, angry, and frightened he is for the people.

Elliot Page opened up by saying that the majority of people don’t know or think they don’t know about the trans community and trans people. He also mentioned that there are lies about trans people’s lifestyle, healthcare, and more, and how much misinformation can affect the lives of trans people. The actor further continued, "I really want to encourage people to educate yourselves, to listen to trans people, to listen to trans youth, to listen to the parents of trans youth, many of whom were in denial about a certain situation, and if they have the means, having to flee certain states, are terrified that their children are going to be taken away from them when they've been doing everything they can to make sure that their child can feel loved and thrive in their lives."

Elliot Page discusses what to do to know more about trans people

The Umbrella Academy actor said, "In terms of the ACLU's website, you can look and track... they have an actual tracker to see how these bills are spreading. You can watch great documentaries like Disclosure or Changing the Game, Framing Agnes by Chase Joynt..."

The cohost on The View suggested people read Elliot Page’s new book, Pageboy. The actor further mentioned more books to add to the list, which included Susan Stryker's Transgender History, Raquel Willis' The Risk It Takes To Bloom: On Life and Liberation, and others.

There is a lot of information if you want to know about it and want to be aware of it. What are your thoughts about Elliot Page’s fight against all the anti-LGBTQ+ rights?

