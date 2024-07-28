'Everyone Was So Joyful': Source Reveals Jennifer Aniston And Whoopi Goldberg Had Great Time Together As They Attended Cole Escola's Broadway Show

On July 25, New York City’s Lyceum Theatre buzzed with excitement as two beloved stars, attended Cole Escola’s hit Broadway comedy, Oh Mary! The crowd was thrilled to see two iconic actresses—Jennifer Aniston and Whoopi Goldberg. Anniston and Goldberg arrived separately for the show, but both shared the same enthusiasm for the show.

After the show, both of them expressed their love for the play too. The joy of the night was captured in backstage moments. Sources claim that the stars mingled with the cast and celebrated the success of Oh Mary! Let’s take a closer look at the memorable night.

A night to remember

Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Whoopi Goldberg, 68 were spotted enjoying the show separately, but then met backstage to celebrate it together. Anniston attended the show with her friends and Goldberg with her View co-host Sara Haines. According to PEOPLE, some insider sources said, “Everyone was so joyful.”

Jennifer even mentioned how she wants to bring her Morning Show co-stars to see it. Whoopi and Sara were joking about wearing their Oh, Mary! T-shirts to work the next day.

A joyful backstage reunion

After the performance, Anniston and Goldberg joined the cast backstage, where they mingled and posed for photos. Jennifer also shared a warm embrace with Cole Escola, the show’s writer and star. Other celebrities, including Bill Hader and Justin Kirk, were also backstage. In short, the atmosphere was lively and star-studded.

Celebrities have been flocking to see Oh, Mary! Since it began performances in June. Just this week, Cindy Crawford, Dan Levy, Kiernan Shipka, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Este Haim attended. Zoë Kravitz enjoyed the show so much that she attended it twice. Once she even came with her boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The story of Oh Mary!

Oh, Mary! Is a comedy penned by Cole Escola, who also stars in the show. The story follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln following her life in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865. The former president is played by How to Get Away with Murder star Conrad Ricamora. The play also features James Scully as Mary’s teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s husband’s assistant.

Also, Sam Pinkleton is directing the play. People are praising it so much for its unique take on history. The creative team includes Dots (scenic designer), Holly Pierson (costume designer), Cha See (lighting designer), Daniel Kluger (sound and music), Addison Heeren (props supervisor), Drew Levy (sound designer), David Dabbon (arrangements), and Leah J. Loukas (wig designer).

Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, handled the casting. Lastly, Bryan Bauer is the production stage manager, and Ryan Patrick Kane is the assistant stage manager.

Cola Escola’s journey

Cola Escola is making its Broadway debut with Oh Mary! However, they are no stranger to the stage. Escola started performing in New York City’s cabaret circuit. There they had monthly solo shows at the Duplex in the West Village.

Their career took off with the cult-favorite YouTube series Jeffrey & Cole Casserole. This led to their first major TV credit on Logo in 2009. Other notable credits include Difficult People, Search Party, Mozart in the Jungle, National Lampoon Radio Hour, and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Celebrities continue to show support

The support from celebrities for the play has been strong since its debut. Stars like Timothée Chalamet, Amy Schumer, and Bowen Yang have attended the performances. Sally Field, who played Mary Todd Lincoln in the 2012 film Lincoln, also saw the show with director Steven Spielberg. Spielberg even commented after the performance, saying, “That’s the movie we should have made.”

The play first premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it was completely sold out. Because it was so popular, it moved to Broadway with performances starting on June 26 and officially opening on July 11. Due to its success, the show’s run has been extended until November 10.

