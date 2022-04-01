EXCLUSIVE: Jude Law on what he enjoyed the most as Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

For Harry Potter fans across the globe, the new month brings an exciting turn of events as releasing on April 8 (in India!) is the highly-awaited Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. While the third instalment marks the return of Eddie Redmayne as Magizoologist Newt Scamander and Jude Law as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelsen takes on the role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp.

The stakes are higher this time around in Fantastic Beasts 3 as Dumbledore enlists an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker, under the entrusted leadership of Newt, to stop Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. On route a dangerous mission, a covert operation devised by the ultimate wizarding mastermind - Dumbledore, the team encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. Jude Law, on playing the wizard destined to be Headmaster at Hogwarts, enthusiastically teased Dumbledore's character development in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

"What I enjoyed the most was the opportunity to unpeel more of Dumbledore's past. There were hints of it in the last film, but here we are able to delve into his connection with Gellert Grindelwald as young men and the point at which it started to break. Albus had once shared with Grindelwald quite extreme views about Muggles, which he worked out himself as being wrong and backed away. But he lives with that dark secret and the fallout from their relationship," Jude divulged.

While Dumbledore is the one wizard with the power to thwart Grindelwald's ambitions, there remains a physical manifestation of their previous relationship that stops him. Decoding this, Law explained, "The blood oath is the embodiment of the bond between Gellert and Albus, one made through youthful passion and belief. Even though their lives have taken very different directions, they are still connected in this stalemate, which, from Albus's point of view, is hugely frustrating."

Furthermore, on his fulfilling experience of working with David Yates, who has directed all three Fantastic Beasts movies, the Oscar-nominated actor praised, "David has a very collaborative and inclusive approach, in front of and behind the camera, and he strings it all together with such a sense of clarity that it's sometimes easy to forget that he has a hundred different balls in the air that he's juggling whilst he is giving you a perfect note on one particular line or word," before concluding, "You can embrace and enjoy the spectacle, but I think I'd be right in saying that what David loves most are the human stories within it and that's what he's terribly good at unearthing and empowering us to portray."

Now, we're left even more intrigued to see Dumbledore and Grindelwald's magical showdown in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore!

How excited are you to see Jude Law return as Professor Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also stars Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston. To check out the exhilarating trailer, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer: Jude Law as Dumbledore faces arch-enemy Grindelwald