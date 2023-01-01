Foo Fighters confirm band will continue after Taylor Hawkins’ demise; 6 facts about the rock group's journey

Foo Fighters recently confirmed the band will continue to go on even without Taylor Hawkins, the drummer who passed away in March 2022. “He will continue in spirit,” they said. The unexpected death of the talented drummer left the band in a state of shock. But the band decided to make a comeback for the fans, and it’s a bittersweet moment for everyone. Throughout September, they hosted many concerts to pay respect and tribute to the late drummer. Many significant names, such as Paul McCartney, Them Crooked Vultures, Nandi Bushell, and even Hawkins’ son, performed to pay homage, as reported by Pitchfork.

In an earnest message shared on their social handles, they said, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward, We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” it stated in a heavy tone. Here's the twitter post attached below -

Taylor Hawkins was a talented drummer who spent his early career playing for Alanis Morissette before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997 and establishing himself as a vital part of the band. However, in a tragic turn of fate, he passed away while they were on their tour in Columbia, at the age of 50. The band’s public statement was the first one that was issued regarding the band’s continuation after his death. Let’s look at the band’s journey and 6 things about the band that formed such a huge part of their life.

The song Let It Die is about Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love In an interview with Rolling Stone David Grohl confirmed the correlation. David sat down for the interview and said “It’s a song that’s written about feeling helpless to someone else’s demise. I’ve seen people lose it all to drugs and heartbreak and death. It’s happened more than once in my life, but the one that’s most noted is Kurt.” he said. “And there are a lot of people that I’ve been angry with in my life, but the one that’s most noted is Courtney.” he added to everyone’s surprise. “So it’s pretty obvious to me that those correlations are gonna pop up every now and again. I still remain a little secretive about it all.” The band has a long history with Prince Back in the day, the Foo Fighters made a cover of Prince’s song. According to the reports by Goliath, he didn’t take it too kindly and told them to find or create their own tune. To this day, they have issues regarding licensing whenever they try to include that cover anywhere. However, this enigmatic personality then went on to cover a Foo Fighters song for the Super Bowl four years later. Four years after that, he then again took a U-turn and tried to make all covers illegal. This was even more puzzling and confusing because it was around that time that Dave and he used to jam, and they apparently covered a Led Zeppelin song Whole Lotta Love during that session. David Grohl is an underrated all-rounder For the debut album of the Foo Fighters, David played almost every instrument in the studio except a guitar. Their 1995 self-titled album basically qualified as a solo, as Grohl played almost every note himself. However, the guitar in one song is played by Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli, and it was the only exception as the Diffuser reports.

They are against any anniversary shows After a while, every band tries to rehash their old, popular songs. Especially if the band has been around as long as the Foo Fighters have. They had spent a decade creating tunes and making music. According to Goliath, Grohl had this idea to re-record some of the old songs since back in the day, it was pretty much just him in his studio playing every part in a band. But Taylor Hawkins apparently warned him against it. He said it was, to quote him, “the worst idea ever.” The band is named after UFOs The term Foo Fighters is older than the band’s existence. During World War II, pilots used to refer to UFOs as Foo Fighters. They took inspiration from that while naming themselves. And it was not just the band. Their record company was named Roswell, which referred to the New Mexico town where a UFO apparently crashed around 1947, as reported by Planet Radio. They shared the stage with Queen and more From Queen to Led Zeppelin, from Rush to Creedence Clearwater Revival, they have performed with a multitude of bands. According to the Diffuser, they had a strong connection between the pop and rock worlds. Tell us your best memories with the Foo Fighters in the comment section below.

