General Hospital Spoilers for March 3rd to 14th: Carly’s Date Trouble, Sonny’s Clash, Lulu’s Discovery, and More

The next two weeks in General Hospital will be filled with drama, unexpected twists, and shocking revelations. Carly and Brennan’s romance faces another hurdle, while Sonny and Tracy clash in a heated argument as per Daily Soap Dish.

Lulu’s investigation leads to a major discovery, and Nina makes a bold move against Drew. Meanwhile, relationships are tested, and secrets threaten to change lives. Here’s what to expect in Port Charles from March 3rd to 14th.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) plan a romantic evening together, but things don’t go as expected. Their plans are interrupted, leaving Carly frustrated.

Meanwhile, Carly is still unaware of Brennan’s connection to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). In another twist, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) decides to move in with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathson), which could also be a reason for Carly’s frustration.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) have a major disagreement that leads to a tense confrontation. Tracy is known for speaking her mind, and Sonny isn’t one to back down easily. Their faceoff will be an interesting moment for viewers.

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) discovers that Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) has been sharing private information about her with his aunt Selina Wu (Lydia Look). This revelation could create problems for Brad, especially when it reaches Lucas Jones (Van Hasis).

Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins) turns to Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for help with an investigation. She may be looking into what Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) knows about Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Charlotte Cassadine’s (Scarlett Fernandez) whereabouts.

Spoilers suggest that Lulu will also talk to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), which could lead to the discovery of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) past relationship and the child they share.

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is determined to protect Willow from Drew. She doesn’t want to reveal her biggest secret, which is that she and Drew were involved before he got together with Willow.

Instead, Nina plans to find another way to create problems for Drew. She knows the combination to his safe and might try to use it to gain an advantage.

Meanwhile, Brad may regret sharing information about Portia with Selina, as it could push Lucas further away. Spoilers indicate that Lucas might move on and meet someone new, which would leave Brad heartbroken.