General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha Break Up With Cody Over Family Ties?

On General Hospital, Sasha Gilmore’s world may be turned upside down when she learns that Cody Bell could be her first cousin. As Holly Sutton drops a bombshell, Sasha is forced to reconsider her relationship with Cody. Meanwhile, other secrets and plots continue to unravel across Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Tracy Quartermaine confronts Cody about their financial entanglements, offering him a loan for the Serenity down payment despite his reservations. Meanwhile, Sasha reels from Holly's shocking admission that could tie her to the Scorpio family. This discovery may cause Sasha to rethink her romance with Cody, fearing they share a close bloodline. Holly pushes Sasha to break up with Cody to avoid deepening their bond, while Sasha struggles to come to terms with the possibility that Cody is family.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sam McCall receives good news about her donor match, but the upcoming surgery casts a shadow over the family’s celebration. As for Molly Lansing-Davis, tensions rise as she confides in TJ Ashford about her concerns with Kristina Corinthos-Davis and the trouble she brings.

As Sasha processes this life-changing revelation, fans are left wondering if she'll sacrifice her relationship with Cody to prevent further heartache. With secrets and new developments continuing to unfold across Port Charles, General Hospitalpromises plenty of emotional twists ahead. Will Sasha make the tough decision to walk away from Cody, or is there more to this family drama than meets the eye? Stay tuned for the fallout and more dramatic revelations in the coming episodes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events