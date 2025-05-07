Met Gala 2025: Know Secret Behind Hailey Bieber's PERFECT Look Without Husband Justin Bieber on Blue Carpet

Achieving flawless skin like Hailey Bieber’s may be a dream for many, but worry not — the Rhode founder just revealed how she prepped her skin ahead of her stunning Met Gala 2025 appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5.

Hailey shared a TikTok video on May 6 documenting the process behind her radiant glow. Her routine began with her dunking her face into a large bowl filled with ice water, holding it in for several seconds, per E! News.

In the video, Hailey continued her routine by applying a thick “depuffing” moisturizer to her face, followed by a hydrating sheet mask to lock in moisture for optimal results, according to E! News.

But it wasn’t just skincare that set the tone for her Met Gala glow—she also enjoyed a martini en route from her hotel to the museum.

On May 5, the Rhode founder took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself holding the drink, writing, “One thing about me,” before adding, “is I’m gonna wear a blazer and drink a martini.”

For the unversed, Hailey stunned on the blue carpet in an all-black mini dress by Saint Laurent, paired with black tights and matching platform heels. She elevated the look with a dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, according to the outlet.

This year’s Met Gala followed the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. While Hailey turned heads solo, her husband, Justin Bieber, was notably absent from the event—a contrast to 2021, when the couple attended together.

However, Justin still showed his support from afar, sharing photos of Hailey on Instagram with the caption, “I see it I like it and I want it.”

