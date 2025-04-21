Here’s How Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrated Easter Amid Divorce Rumors, Featuring Baby Jack Blue’s Adorable Onesie

Hailey Bieber is soaking up new motherhood. On Easter Sunday, the model and Rhode founder gave fans a rare glimpse into family life with husband Justin Bieber and their baby boy Jack Blue. Amid recent rumors about marital troubles, Hailey’s intimate Instagram post featuring cuddles, sunshine, and an adorable onesie seemed to tell a different story.

Hailey, 28, posted a series of heartfelt snaps on Instagram, beginning with a sun-kissed photo of her cradling baby Jack. Dressed in a delicate white lace-trimmed dress with her hair flowing freely, the new mom radiated serenity. But the real star of the show? Jack’s Easter outfit — a white shirt and a pastel yellow onesie adorned with a charming blue bunny.

The carousel also included a throwback shot from last year’s Easter, when Hailey was still pregnant, dressed in a red and white gingham sundress as she snapped a mirror selfie. “This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe (bunny emojis),” she captioned the post.

Hailey’s updates on motherhood have been occasional but adored. Last month, she shared outdoor moments with Jack reaching for her sun hat and a later image of the little one sporting a yellow shirt with “Bieber” printed on the back. “Time is flying by too fassssst,” she wrote.

Justin, 31, has also offered sweet glimpses of baby Jack on his own feed. Most recently, he posted a picture of Jack crawling in a yellow tee and green shorts. Hailey reposted the image, writing, “my baby is getting so big.”

Despite Justin's recent viral moment at a party — where he was caught giving rapper Sexyy Red a friendly kiss on the cheek — Hailey appeared unfazed, replying to the clip with a trio of heart-eyed emojis. The pair also made time for each other during Coachella’s opening weekend, followed by a relaxing spa day in L.A. Together, they partied with pals like Kylie Jenner and toasted the weekend with dirty martinis and Tylenol (for the inevitable hangover).

From Easter bunny onesies to music festival vibes, the Biebers’ recent posts paint a picture of a couple balancing fame, fun, and family. While the gossip mill churns, Hailey and Justin appear focused on what matters most — their growing family and moments of joy in between.

