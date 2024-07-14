‘The Tip Broke Off': Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Painful' Finger Injury

Kim Kardashian is dealing with a gruesome injury in The Kardashians' timeline. Fans only got a glimpse of the reality star’s sloshed fingertip in the sneak peek for next week’s episode. She was also spotted with a bandaged finger during her recent outings and a social media post in March.

Not revealing much, Kardashian described the immense pain of her finger injury by comparing it to childbirth in the fleeting teaser.

Kim Kardashian talks about her finger injury

Kim Kardashian, 43, was seen removing the bandage and splint from her middle finger on the left hand in the brief sneak peek for the July 18 episode of The Kardashians next week. It was made clear that the SKIMS founder was enduring intense pain from the gnarly wound.

To give some context to confused viewers, Kardashian revealed in the confessional, “The, like, tip broke off” while the X-ray report of her wounded middle finger was displayed on the screen, per Page Six. The business mogul added, “It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

A peek into Kardashian’s visit to the doctor was also stitched into the Episode 9 teaser where she was captured removing the big splint from her finger. “Oh, it looks great!” the doctor exclaimed while viewers got a closer look at the Hulu reality star’s distorted digit.

However, Kim did not look pleased as the wound seemed quite fresh still and retorted, “You think that looks great?” As to how she sustained the injury, there is not much known yet.

Her bandaged fingers were previously spotted during an NBA game and in a TikTok video. Kim did a small 'What’s in my bag’ segment for her skincare brand, Skkn, while flaunting thick bandages on both her pointer and middle fingers, in March.

She eventually pulled out a bandage roll and said, “I don’t always have this in my bag,” hinting that Kim had only recently gotten the injury.

Kim Kardashian discusses prison reform with Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally paid the highly-anticipated visit to Munchausen-by-proxy survivor and former inmate, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The reality star asked Blanchard about the first meal she had when she got out of prison in December 2023.

“I got to try steak for the first time,” the inmate-turned-influencer revealed. Kim got straight on the subject and admitted that she had been following Blanchard’s case for a “long time.”

The duo had initially bonded because of their shared passion for prison reform, and Kim now feels that Blanchard can rightly “articulate” her prison experience to make an impact and bring change within the cells and federal law enforcement.

The Kardashians star said, “I recognize that like you can make a big difference,” to which Blanchard responded with great enthusiasm.

Further acting on her ideas for prison reform, Kim teased in the new episode’s sneak peek that they will be visiting the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California next week.

The Kardashians air new episodes every Thursday on Hulu at midnight ET.

