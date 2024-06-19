How Did Mama June Lose 30 Pounds In 2 Months? Reality Star Reveals

Mama June has been extremely open about her experience losing weight. Following her announcement that she intended to start taking semaglutide to help manage her weight, the 44-year-old star of "Mama June: Family Crisis" (born June Shannon) revealed that she had shed 30 pounds in the two months since starting tripeptide.

When she visited Page Six's studio with her daughters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, she stated that she was against it because she had a gastric sleeve. However, she mentioned that as of week nine, you could ask the girls; she was really strict.

Mama June's weight loss journey and health concerns

June "Mama June" Shannon revealed that she utilized the weight-loss medicine tripeptide and lost 30 pounds in just two months. Shannon also claimed that she worked out three or four times each week and ate a protein-rich diet. She stated that she shed approximately thirty pounds in eight and a half weeks. However, June's fast weight loss has Efird worried that she is misusing the drug.

Shannon revealed that she was following a strict new diet consisting mainly of protein and was exercising three or four times a week. She mentioned concerns about her mother's history of rapid weight loss. This way, she noted that every time her mother lost weight quickly, she always gained it back and more. Shannon stated that her mother didn’t maintain a proper diet or go to the gym. She often opted for another surgery instead.

Efird confirmed these worries by stating that their mother frequently neglected her good habits. She made it clear that her mother regularly opted for surgery rather than a steady diet and exercise schedule. Efird expressed concern that her mother's current weight loss strategy might be a repeat of past mistakes.

Shannon had previously allowed viewers to follow her weight loss journey over the first three seasons of the family's reality TV show, which was originally titled Mama June: From Not to Hot. The fourth season of the show was renamed Mama June: Family Crisis, emphasizing the family's ongoing struggles. Shannon first shared a preview of her weight loss journey on WEtv's Mama June: From Not To Hot.

Her evolving health journey

Viewers were able to observe Shannon's struggles with weight loss and her attempts to lead a healthy lifestyle through these episodes. Her family's worries about her weight loss techniques persisted as a major plot point, even though she was dedicated to a rigorous new diet and exercise routine. Shannon's ongoing struggle with weight and health management remained the main focus of the reality series, which captured the complexity of her journey.

But the mother of four appears to be acting differently this time. Despite her rapid weight loss, she admitted that she has been transparent about monitoring her diet and daily schedule.

Shannon, for example, recently disclosed that she gained one pound. He revealed that she had posted about her experience on TikTok, expressing her disappointment at gaining a pound despite her rigorous training and protein-only diet. She said she was fine with avoiding bread and carbohydrates because she didn't like them.

June gave a complete explanation for the same. She said she had been trying to get between 80 and 100 grams of protein each week but had put on one pound. She was forced to cut back on her protein consumption from the suggested 100 grams to about 40 or 50 grams as a result.

Shannon acknowledged that she felt like she was gaining weight and that it was difficult for her to keep up her increased protein intake. Additionally, a new season of Mama June: Family Crisis was confirmed to premiere on WEtv on June 14.

