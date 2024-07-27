Hugh Jackman Talks About How He Underwent Intense Physical Transformation For Deadpool & Wolverine: 'My Body Was A Little Sore...'

Hugh Jackman recently revealed how he enjoyed the process of bulking up again as he reprised his iconic X-Men character Wolverine for his latest superhero film, Wolverine & Deadpool. Jackman reunited with his longtime friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds, who returned as Wade Wilson / Deadpool.

The Logan movie actor discussed the training process and what diet plan he and Reynolds followed to build muscle for their superhero roles. Read on further to know more details!

Hugh Jackman recalls his intense body transformation for Deadpool & Wolverine

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hugh Jackman and his co-star Ryan Reynolds talked about their newly released superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman also discussed the intense physical transformation he underwent for his role as he once again returned to play Wolverine on the silver screen.

The Oklahoma movie actor said, "I had got to the point, it must have been probably ten years ago, I was like, I'm not enjoying it. It was hurting. It was tough."

He added, "But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows and arena shows," noting that when he returned to training for the role again, it was "fun" and he was "thrilled."

However, Jackman mentioned that at the beginning of the training, his body was a "little sore," but he was "thrilled" that it was still responding well, saying he even "realized how good it is for your brain."

Hugh Jackman opens up about his diet plan

During the conversation with the outlet, Hugh Jackman shared that he had to "eat a lot" to build muscle for his role as Wolverine, noting that, since he is "naturally skinny," gaining size was the most challenging part "that's the hardest bit."

His co-star Ryan Reynolds added that eating five or six meals a day might sound good to some people, "But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy."

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Shawn Levy's superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. Alongside Reynolds (who also serves as the co-writer and co-producer on this MCU film )and Jackman, the film also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner, among more talented actors.