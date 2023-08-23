‘I saw people having s*x in the alleys’: Leonardo DiCaprio revealed about his dark childhood and how he got 'beat up a lot'

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his illustrious career, had once candidly shared a glimpse into the rough and tumultuous days of his early life. Despite his success, DiCaprio's journey to stardom was shaped by the harsh realities he faced as a child.

Leonardo DiCaprio's childhood in a tough neighborhood

In an interview with Fandomwire, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that his childhood was far from glamorous. Growing up in an area riddled with drug dealers and prostitutes, he described his experiences as "pretty terrifying." Recalling his memories, he talked about instances of being beaten up and witnessing explicit activities in the alleys. At just five years old, he found himself cornered by a man with a trenchcoat, needles, and crack. These formative years exposed him to a world of hardship that would influence his outlook on life. The Titanic star said “My mother and I lived at Hollywood and Western – a drug dealer and prostitute corner. It was pretty terrifying. I got beat up a lot. I saw people having s*x in the alleys. I remember I was five years old and this guy with a trenchcoat, needles, and crack cornered me.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's determination to avoid drugs

DiCaprio explained that he refused to do drugs because of the devastating scenes he saw in his neighbourhood. All the heroine addicts andn their addicteion left a big impact on him. That is why he made a conscious choice to stay away from drugs. The actor said “seeing the devastation on my block, seeing heroin addicts, made me think twice about ever getting involved in drugs. It’s evil.”

DiCaprio made it clear that he doesn't indulge in lavish habits just to fit an image. Reflecting on his past, the actor's openness about his experiences shows how they molded him into the strong and thoughtful person he is today. In his own words, "I don't really have an extravagant life. I don't fly private jets, I don't have bodyguards and I don't buy crazy things. I'm not the sort of person who tries to be cool or trendy. I'm not interested in being 'a star'," Leonardo DiCaprio said.

