I'm Still Shocked': The Valley Cast Calls Out Kristen Doute Over Claims About Michelle Lally 'Racist' Rumors

The Valley star, Kristen Doute found herself at the center of major drama on the Bravo series' 2nd April episode after she alleged that Janet Caperna told costars Jasmine Good and Zach Wickham that castmate Michelle Lally was a racist and a Republican, as Brittany Cartwright recounted to husband Jax Taylor.

Tensions over the accusations came to a head during a cast dinner where Michelle Lally and her husband Jesse Lally confronted Doute over the rumor. And although Doute apologized for spreading the allegations, Jesse wasn't about to let the 41-year-old off the hook for what he called a blatant lie.

The Valley shuts down rumors of Michelle Lally being a racist

Kristen Doute unleashed some unexpected chaos on The Valley after claiming Michelle Lally is racist and a Republican. In a sneak peek of this week’s episode, Brittany Cartwright informs Jax Taylor how girls’ night took a turn because of Doute.

“Kristen starts bringing up that Janet [Caperna] told Jasmine [Goode] that Michelle was racist and a Republican and all this crap,” Cartwright recalled. “Then she said, ‘Actually, that is what Zach [Wickham] told me.'”

In the footage, Doute claimed that the rumors were swirling around behind M

Lally’s back, adding, “The truth that Janet told you that Michelle is probably a Republican so she’s probably racist? This is the s—t Janet was saying.”

Jasmine and Zach both shoot down Kristen’s accusations. The next day, Michelle tells husband Jesse Lally about the drama that went down.

“I’m still shocked to be honest with you. Like completely shocked,” she shares. “I’m really upset because Janet wouldn’t say that or else she wouldn’t be my friend. I’m the one who is first generation Mexican and Persian. I’m just so shocked and confused by the whole thing.”

After Jesse convinces Michelle to give her friend a call, Janet also denies Kristen’s version of events.

“OK, that’s complete bulls—t. To throw around a huge accusation like that. I need to have a conversation with her because that makes me furious with her,” Janet noted. "That word and your name has never come out of my mouth in the same sentence. This is a whole new low even for Kristen.”

Janet addresses her past ups and downs with Kristen in a confessional, saying, “Kristen and I have been close for years. About a year ago, I had to put up a boundary with Kristen because her relationship with Alex [Menache] was so up and down that it was making my head spin. As soon as I put up a boundary with Kristen, she didn’t like that.”

Janet further questions why Kristen brought up the rumors when she wasn’t around. "It feels like any opportunity she has to throw me under the bus, she does,” she told the cameras. “To wait until her sick pregnant friend isn’t around to throw around a huge accusation like that. F—k her.”

More about the series, The Valley

The Valley is an American reality television series which premiered on Bravo on March 19, 2024. Developed as the fourth spin-off from Vanderpump Rules. The series follows five couples who are taking a shot at adulting.

The Valley was first announced by Bravo on January 17, 2024, during the premiere party for the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump serves as an executive producer, with 32 Flavors Entertainment, Haymaker East and Evolution Media attached as the production companies.

The series is the fourth spin-off from Vanderpump Rules; the eighth episode in the 11th season serves as a cross-over preview to The Valley. The series follows five couples who are taking a shot at adulting and is primarily filmed in San Fernando Valley, California.

The full cast for the first season was announced and a teaser for the season was released on January 17, 2024. An extended first look was released on February 27 and the premiere date was announced as March 19, 2024.

The first season premiered on Bravo on March 19 and the series is set to broadcast through May 21, 2024. The original cast will consist of; Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jason Lally and Michelle Lally as main cast members, with "friends of" Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham joining the cast.

