‘It Wasn't Good Enough’: The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader Makes Candid Confession About His And Jenn Tran’s Breakup

Devin Strader kept it real in his new video posted on social media where he talked about his breakup with The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran. He also shared screenshots of alleged chats between them. In a 13-minute video, he mentioned that no matter what he did, “it wasn't good enough.”

In After the Final Rose special of the show, Tran called him out for many things, including breaking their engagement on a call. Now, Devin took to his Instagram and shared his side of the reasons that made them break up eventually.

In the video, he shared that a relationship has two individuals and said that it was very hard to navigate his feelings towards Tran when they finished their season. He added that after the show ended, they both made “mistakes along the way,” but the love they both had for one another, and especially the love that he had towards her, was not something he was trying to “lie about.”

He shared that his love for Tran was not something he could “fake” each day but figuring what the relationship in real life would appear like was an “uphill battle.” Even after his intent of giving “support and love the best way” that he could, he experienced “feelings of anxiety” about their relationship.

Devin expressed, “ I feel like no matter what I was doing and ... no matter how hard I was trying, it wasn't good enough, no matter how much effort I would put in. It continued to take an emotional toll on me.” He further shared that during that period he had to make a decision based on him being content. He expressed, “Because again, at the end of the day, what's best for me is what's best for me."

In the clip, Devin also touched up on a few allegations Tran made against him. During the After the Finale Rose Special, she claimed that after she suggested “just date” instead of getting engaged, he started to refuse and withdraw from attending couples counseling. She also claimed that after their break, Devin quickly started following fellow contestants, on Joey Graziadei’s season, Maria Gorgas.

In the video, Devin clarified that he never refused to attend couples counseling and that, in fact, he planned many appointments with her and went to a couple sessions with one another. Along with that, they were doing their respective individual therapy from the show at that time.

Devin claimed that he did not go to couples counseling when she fired their common therapist without discussing it with him beforehand. When he asked her to elaborate, Tran allegedly stated that she did not “like her” and that she was not “experienced enough.”

He also touched upon him following Maria and took the entire “accountability” for it. He explained that he and Tran were fighting at that point and he took a decision that was “emotionally charged” to follow her.

Devin expressed, “I did apologize and she is the only one who needed an apology.” He shared that during that point it occurred to him that he made a "mistake,” and recalling that, he understood that he made a bad decision and he should not be “playing with people's feelings, especially when it's regarding their emotions."

Furthermore, he said that he did not break up with her all of a sudden and that he made multiple attempts to meet with her in person but she denied it. Devin also said that the split was not done “out of malice,” but it was the essential thing that he felt was needed to be done.

Devin expressed, “As hard as moving off from a relationship is, you know, that is a part of life, and I was trying to go through those avenues of life for myself and figure those things out for myself overall." He said that he was not attempting to play the “victim here,” and he really did not desire that.

Devin talked about the alleged inaccuracy of the things that were said about their relationship on the show, and he just desired to do his “best,“ and he thought it was for the better to speak about the situation. Devin further continued addressing Tran, saying that he was really “sorry” for the way things turned out and his intent was not to harm her, and he apologized for the harm he had caused.

