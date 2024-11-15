Jason Segel Recalls Hilarious Incident With Co-Star Brett Goldstein While Filming Their Apple TV+ Show Shrinking

Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein co-created Apple TV+ show Shrinking and the latter joined the cast for season 2 which premiered in October. Despite being business partners, Segel and Goldstein never shared a screen and had no idea what the other person was going to be like. Although their first scene together was pretty intense, no one had anticipated the outcome.

Goldstein’s first day of filming included a scene with the How I Met Your Mother actor. The latter’s character is “traumatized” over an act the former committed so Goldstein’s character has come to apologize.

“I've come to apologize to him. And he shouts, shouts, basically tells me to f--- off, a lot," the Ted Lasso star recalled during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 14.

Goldstein recalled the scene getting intensified as Segal shouted at the top of his voice. "But he spat so much on me that between takes...I was staying in [character] but the continuity people were like, this is like [too much] spit. We need to fix this," the actor revealed.

The talk show host quipped that he had a “spit team” to take care of the situation. "They had a spit team. I was caked," Goldstein joked. Besides the spitting, the actor shared that he was excited to work on the show on screen after working behind the lens for the first season. However, Segel saw this coming from a mile away.

"Brett's capable of doing anything and I knew secretly that he wanted to play that part and I knew he would kill it," the latter said at the season 2 premiere last month. Goldstein appeared on the show as drunk driver Louis Winston, who’s responsible for Segel's character's wife's death.

"I have a lot of experience being Marshall Erickson [on How I Met Your Mother] and then working to have people see me as other characters, and I know that he probably deals with that as Roy Kent," Segel said.

New episodes of Shrinking premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.