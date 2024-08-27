Jurassic World 4 Casts Diarra From Detroit's Béchir Sylvain; Joins Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And More

A new addition to the star-studded cast of Universal’s next installment of the Jurassic World franchise is Diarra From Detroit and Black Summer actor Béchir Sylvain. He’s joined the exquisite cast of Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and many others.

The franchise was first brought to life with Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, which was released under Universal and the filmmaker’s Amblin Entertainment banner and became a blockbuster hit. The six films from the franchise have earned more than $6 billion worldwide.

The upcoming installment is set to bring a new era of Jurassic World films after the original storyline came to its cross-generational conclusion in the 2022 film. Helmed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the film has original director Spielberg on board as executive producer alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

Sylvain might be new to the cast but has remarkable credit not just as an actor but also as a writer, director, and producer. He’s best known for his roles on the hit Starz series BMF, Netflix’s horror drama Black Summer, and the BET+ comedy mystery series Diarra From Detroit.

The actor has recently signed up for not one but two successful franchises! Apart from Jurassic World, he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing a mystery role in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Wonder Man series for Disney+.

Advertisement

The untitled Jurassic World 4 will hit the theaters on July 2, 2025.