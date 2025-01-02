Justin Baldoni’s Former Agency WME Denies Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Pressured Them To Drop Him As Client

Justin Baldoni’s former agency, WME, affirms that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had nothing to do with their decision to drop the actor-director as their client.

The talent agency dropped Baldoni last month following Blake Lively’s complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment on set. On Tuesday, December 31, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against The New York Times, which covered Lively’s complaint on December 21. The suit alleges that the Gossip Girl alum and her husband pressured his agent to drop him at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere last year in an attempt to destroy his personal and professional life.

On Wednesday, January 1, WME told The Hollywood Reporter that Baldoni’s accusations are far from the truth, stating that his alleged agent wasn’t even at the premiere of the Ryan Reynolds film mentioned above, nor was there any pressure from the couple regarding Baldoni.

Baldoni is suing The New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy, among other claims.

Us Weekly, citing the lawsuit it obtained, reported that Baldoni is accusing Lively of systematically sidelining him from the marketing of his own film. The actor also alleges that she tried to ban him from the movie’s premiere last summer but reluctantly allowed him and his team to attend. However, this compromise came with humiliating conditions for him, his family, and the loved ones of anyone on his team, according to the actor.

Per Baldoni, they were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost.

The suit further describes Lively’s alleged effort to ostracize Baldoni and his family on the red carpet of the film’s premiere by cutting his participation short and confining his family and friends to a makeshift holding area in the basement.

“Not only had Lively stolen the film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work,” the suit states.

Lively turned her Civil Rights Department complaint into a legal lawsuit on Tuesday, December 31. The actress is also suing publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, along with Wyfarer Studios.

