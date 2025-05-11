Kylie Jenner Trolled for 'Mommying' Timothee Chalamet in Viral Clip; Fans Post Mean Comments

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are making headlines after a short behind-the-scenes video by French designer Haider Ackermann showed Kylie helping the actor get red carpet-ready.

In the clip, Jenner was seen using a lint roller on Chalamet before his appearance at the 70th David Di Donatello film festival in Rome on Wednesday, May 7. The actor wore a sharp black double-breasted Tom Ford suit with a white flower on the lapel.

Before the couple hit the red carpet together for the first time, Chalamet FaceTimed Ackermann, who later shared a screen grab from their call on Instagram. “TEAMWORK. Miss K, you’re hired!!” Ackermann captioned the post, tagging both stars. “BROTHER elegantly in TOM FORD receiving the 70th David Di Donatello Award. PROUD AS ALWAYS.”

Kylie stunned in a fitted black Schiaparelli gown and revealed she did her own hair and makeup for the night. “Makeup by meee,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans were quick to comment on the couple’s adorable moment, with opinions divided. Some called the moment “cute” and “wifey behavior,” while others criticized Kylie’s nurturing gesture, comparing her to a “mom” figure. One comment read, “When Kylie is part of the glam squad, you know it's serious business,” while another criticized the relationship as part of a “PR circus.”

"Looks like his mommy. Acts like his mommy. You are making Timmy a dependent child, like an appendage to Kylie Jenner. He is losing fans because of this Jenner circus," a fan wrote. Another added, "I dream of the day when Timmy will surround himself with people who truly love and care for him. Shame on you and this whole PR circus."

The couple, who began dating in spring 2023, had been expected to debut at the Met Gala. However, a source told the Daily Mail that Chalamet, a huge Knicks fan, opted out and appreciated that Kylie didn’t pressure him to attend. “They didn’t want to do the whole song and dance of it all together because it would have felt more like a chore over a fun date night,” the insider told the outlet.