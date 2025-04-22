Justin Bieber's Longtime Friend Believes Singer is Part of a Cult Due to THIS Reason

Justin Bieber has been working in the music industry since his teens. The singer has broken records, dodged controversies, and won awards for his tracks that have been heard by his fans across the globe. Amid gaining popularity, the new dad in town’s longtime pal, Ryan Good, made major revelations.

The co-founder and the creative director of Bieber’s fashion brand claimed that he had not talked to the musician for a long time. Moreover, he stated that Bieber had attained his cult status as his inner circle had shrunk.

A source close to the duo shared with TMZ that the friends were to discuss their concerns over the pastor, Juhad Smith. They also claimed that Good has not talked to Bieber since he left the latter’s place of worship, Churchome, which is now looked over by Smith.

Further in talks with the media portal, an insider revealed that Good believed the Church had become a cult, and the musician’s closeness with Smith led to the separation.

In addition, the sources shared that amid the tension between Bieber and Good, the Peaches crooner appointed Smith as the board member of his clothing brand. However, the source tagged it as weird, as the pastor is not even a businessman.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s longtime friend, who was also the musician’s road manager at one point in time, stated being worried about the Baby singer after watching his bizarre behavior at events and public outings.

Earlier this month, the artist revealed that he had quit his clothing brand and urged his fans to no longer support the brand. Furthermore, the singer shared a screenshot of the Instagram handle of his former brand and wrote, “I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand.”

Bieber further asked the fans to not waste their money on the brand.

