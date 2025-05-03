Justin Bieber’s Pastor Responds to Cult Allegations With Humor: ’If We Were...'

Amid swirling rumors that Justin Bieber’s church is a cult, Pastor Judah Smith is choosing laughter over outrage. In a light-hearted Instagram video, Smith addressed the accusations with sarcasm, saying Churchome couldn’t possibly be a cult — because it barely meets often enough to qualify.

Smith shared the clip on Instagram on Friday, recounting a recent run-in with paparazzi who asked him outright if he was running a cult. Describing the paparazzo as a “nice lady,” Smith said he was caught off guard by the question, but leaned into the absurdity by jokingly requesting snakes and ritual blood from the stage crew — a nod to the sensationalism surrounding the accusation.

Acknowledging that he probably shouldn’t joke about such claims, Smith still doubled down with humor, saying, “If Churchome is a cult, it’s the worst cult in history.” He explained that the church only meets once a month, and he’s stopped preaching every Wednesday — hardly the deep-dive indoctrination typically associated with cult-like behavior.

The speculation traces back to Ryan Good, co-founder of Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House, who has reportedly expressed concern over Churchome’s influence. According to insiders, Good and Smith don’t see eye-to-eye, and tension may have increased after Bieber added Smith to the Drew House board, despite Good's objections. Now estranged from Bieber, Good is said to be worried about his former friend’s spiritual affiliations and recent public behavior.

Despite the noise, Judah Smith appears unbothered by the rumors, leaning into satire rather than defensiveness. While skepticism around Churchome persists, Smith’s playful dismissal suggests he has no plans to perform rituals—or take the cult talk too seriously.

