Kaitlyn Dever Recalls The Last of Us Crew’s Changes For Murder Scene Three Days After Her Mom’s Funeral: ‘Wasn’t Able to...’

Kaitlyn Dever’s The Last of Us debut came under heartbreaking circumstances. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy nominee revealed she filmed her first major scene for Season 2 — Abby’s brutal killing of Pedro Pascal’s Joel — only three days after her mother’s funeral. The timing, she admitted, left her emotionally unprepared, but the cast and crew made adjustments to ease her into the process.

“It was just a massive scene emotionally, and with blocking, too,” Dever said, recalling the chaotic and overwhelming nature of the shoot. Her mother, who had battled metastatic breast cancer for 14 years, passed away in February 2024 — just weeks before production began.

Dever admitted she was still deep in grief when cameras started rolling. “I lost my mom two or three weeks before I actually shot this scene… My mom’s funeral was three days before I did my first day. So I was sort of in a fog. I was in a daze,” she shared.

The Last of Us creators quickly moved to accommodate her, overhauling the shot schedule to begin with coverage that didn’t require her presence. Dever was also allowed to choose when she felt emotionally ready to step into the role. “Take your time. Take all the time you need,” series co-creator Craig Mazin told her. “While I care extraordinarily about the show, it’s a TV show. I’m not going to disrupt someone’s grieving process.”

The scene in question — Abby torturing and ultimately killing Joel — mirrors the violent moment in The Last of Us Part II video game. The production set was closed, limiting personnel and offering Dever privacy. Because she couldn’t follow her usual prep routine as an actor, she leaned into instinct. “I wasn’t actually able to do my normal routine… but I think that really served the character. I just really let it go and didn’t overthink it.”

Despite the emotional weight, Dever’s performance has already made waves, resonating with fans for its raw authenticity. As Pedro Pascal noted, “It’s ironic that something so violent and tragic between characters can immediately bond you to the actor.” And while Abby’s introduction marks one of the series’ most intense moments, it also reflects the resilience of an actress navigating grief with grace — both on and off-screen.

