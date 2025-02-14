Kanye West and Bianca Censori Complete Relationship Timeline: From Secret Wedding to Divorce Rumors and Grammys Drama

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship began making headlines in early 2023, but their story started months earlier. The rapper married Censori in a private ceremony on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, California.

The Daily Mail later revealed their confidential marriage license in October 2023. Although TMZ initially reported their wedding was not legally binding, it was confirmed that they were officially married. After their wedding, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Censori, who is 18 years younger than West, started working as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand in November 2020. A friend claimed on the Ben, Liam and Belle show that Censori left the University of Melbourne after West contacted her on Instagram. “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out,” the friend said.

West and Censori were first seen together in early January 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. On January 13, TMZ reported their wedding. Their relationship surprised Kim Kardashian, who was concerned about their children’s involvement. A source told Page Six, “They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Despite this, Censori was seen with West’s daughter, North, at Nobu Malibu later that month. They were also spotted at Universal Studios and a church service.

By June 2023, Censori and North arrived hand in hand at West’s 46th birthday party. An insider told Us Weekly, “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

Advertisement

That same month, the couple moved into a $20,000-a-month apartment in West Hollywood. The home had a heated pool, rooftop cafe, private cinema, and a 24-hour concierge.

The couple visited Japan in June 2023 and later traveled to Italy in August. However, tensions grew. In November, Censori’s friends staged an intervention during her visit to Australia.

A source told the Daily Mail, “She is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.” That same month, the US Sun reported they were taking a break.

Despite rumors of separation, West and Censori attended the Grammy Awards in February 2025. Censori wore a sheer dress, and a lip reader told the Daily Mail that West told her, “Drop it behind you and then turn.” Witness Riley Mae Lewis told the UK Sun, “She didn’t look like she wanted to be there.”

West later wrote on X that he had “dominion over [his] wife.” He made antisemitic remarks, saying he loves Adolf Hitler and is a Nazi. A Jewish former employee sued him for similar comments.

Advertisement

A source told Page Six, “Bianca’s exhausted. She’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable.” However, West’s representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, told The Hollywood Reporter that the couple was about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.