Kendrick Lamar Surprises His Fans With New Album GNX; Learn Here

Kendrick Lamar has dropped another banger, surprising his followers yet another time this year. The All The Stars artist had recently launched a brand new album, GNX.

For those who do not know, this huge and exciting piece of news comes forth after Lamar had recently amazed his die-hards, letting them know that he will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, which is set to take place next year.

Well, with a few amazingly groovy tracks, we now know what the We Cry Together artist’s set would sound like at the primetime TV event.

The major event will be held in the month of February 2025.

Coming back to Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, the GNX set has 12 great tracks. The whole album lasts for around 44 minutes and 20 seconds.

While the album begins with Wacced Out Murals, the track that symphonically welcomes us in, we hear the artist dropping in the song almost in the middle of it, with some usual atmospheric beats.

Some of the really interesting tracks of the album happen to be Squabble Up, which comes right after Wacced Out Murals, followed by Reincarnated, a song that gives you some old-school hip-hop vibes, and Gloria.

Meanwhile, the fourth track in the album, Man at the Garden, is a must listen, having some folk and tribal touches.

This recently released album happens to be Lamar’s first full-length album since 2022, when he came up with another of his intriguing entries, Mr. Morales & the Big Steppers.

Back in September, the Backseat Freestyle artist took to Instagram with an intriguing video clip, announcing that he would be a part of the next Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025,” the caption read on Kendrick Lamar’s social media post.

In the video, he was seen standing in front of a huge flag of the USA, throwing some American footballs in the air.

Soon he details his performance, stating, “Meet me in New Orleans, February 9, 2025.” also asking the viewers to “wear your best dress, even if you are watching from home."

The event is scheduled to be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on Fox.

