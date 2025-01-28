Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Night Routine’ Involves Her Daughter True and Niece Dream Having a Dance Party; Says It’s ‘Good For Our Souls’

Khloe Kardashian has her “night routine” sorted! On Monday, January 27, the Good American founder shared a glimpse of her daughter True, 6, and niece Dream, 8, dancing after dinner. Rather than going straight to bed, the cousins decided to indulge in a pajama dance party.

In the clip, the duo was seen performing a routine to What’s My Name from Descendants 2. “Our nightly routine,” the reality star wrote over the clip. “I really think dancing after dinner is good for our souls,” she added. Khloe also kept cheering the girls as she filmed their antics and watched them bust out different moves.

The dancing started in the dining room, then shifted to the kitchen, and ended with Dream climbing onto Kardashian’s grey marble countertops for another routine. She revealed that the girls kept making these improvisations on their own. “They are so cute,” she added.

In a follow-up video, True and Dream shouted the lyrics to the track playing in the background while they jumped and clapped in excitement. The proud mom and aunt cheered for the girls as they concluded their dazzling dance routine.

The reality star quipped about her countertops being turned into stages, which she claimed are "way better than the tables I used to dance on at the cleerrrbb." The Khloé in Wonderland host is also mom to 2-year-old son Tatum, whom she shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

She doesn’t shy away from sharing adorable snaps and clips of her kids and niece on social media. Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a carousel of sweet snaps of the young trio. In the pictures, the kids looked snuggled up in their comfortable attire.

A week ago, the reality star posted another set of pictures featuring the trio posing together for the camera. While True and Tatum color-coordinated in beige woolen pajamas, Dream wore a sky-blue woolen pajama set paired with a matching hoodie.